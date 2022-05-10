Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Custodian REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.39 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £447.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.67.
