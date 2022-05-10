Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Custodian REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.39 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £447.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.67.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

