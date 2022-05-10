CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.