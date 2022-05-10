CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 126,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,060. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

