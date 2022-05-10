Cypress Capital LLC Buys 162 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. 1,746,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

