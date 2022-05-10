Cypress Capital LLC Has $437,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.