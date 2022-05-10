Cypress Capital LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

