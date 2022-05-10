Cypress Capital LLC Sells 6,776 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HP by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 14,512,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,784,461. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

