Cypress Capital LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $396.51 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

