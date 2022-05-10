Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $240.45. 3,014,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,057. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.79 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.87 and its 200 day moving average is $291.13.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

