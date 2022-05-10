Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,646. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $404.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,742,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

