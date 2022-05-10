Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE:DQ opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

