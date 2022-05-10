Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 397,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

