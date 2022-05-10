Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $61,582,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,204. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

