Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $515.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daseke will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 410,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

