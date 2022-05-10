Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $132,260.32 and approximately $10,917.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,241,926 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

