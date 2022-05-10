Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWLD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

