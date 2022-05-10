Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 2.6%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 8,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.