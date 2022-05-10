Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.97.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

