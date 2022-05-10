DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $36.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 52,631 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

