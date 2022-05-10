Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.15

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

