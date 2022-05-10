Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $48.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

G has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.