Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €30.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.74) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRATF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SEB Equities cut shares of Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.50 ($25.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Traton has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

