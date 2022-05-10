Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Raised to €7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

