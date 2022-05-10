Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.41 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.41), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
