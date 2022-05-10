Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

DLR stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.24. 66,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

