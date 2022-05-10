Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $128.89 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 15525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.