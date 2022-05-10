Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.11.

NYSE DIN opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,548,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

