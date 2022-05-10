Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $243.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

