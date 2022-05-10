Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

