DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:DLY opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.