Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.10 Million

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) to report $243.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.01 million and the highest is $244.20 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $983.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.49 million to $987.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEI. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

