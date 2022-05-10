Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

GILD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,813. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

