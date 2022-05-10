Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.