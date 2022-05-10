Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 1,193,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,839,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

