Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 228,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

