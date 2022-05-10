Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.82. 73,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

