Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $198.61. 139,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.