Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 240,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,001. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

