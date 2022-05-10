Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 221,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

