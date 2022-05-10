Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 807.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 2,729,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.