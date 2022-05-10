Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,332. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

