DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.64.

DTE opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

