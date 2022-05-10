Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00514557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,379.54 or 1.98656099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

