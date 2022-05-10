Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $72,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

