e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00261909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016625 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,052 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.