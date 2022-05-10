e-Money (NGM) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

e-Money (NGM) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $1.34 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00004029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00521777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00097523 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.70 or 2.03560029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.