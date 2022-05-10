Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

