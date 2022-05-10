Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.17

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 34337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.87%.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
