Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Raised by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Eaton stock traded down $6.98 on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. 3,542,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,989. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

