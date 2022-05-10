eBoost (EBST) Price Down 18.7% This Week

eBoost (EBST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $540,758.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00261299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016592 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

